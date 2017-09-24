Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk releases statement on Donald Trump's comments

NASHVILLE, TENN. - A slew of NFL owners have released statements in the wake of Donald Trump calling for the firing of NFL players who protest during the national anthem during a rally Friday. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement late Saturday afternoon.

"I am proud to stand with our players and support them in their work on and off the football field. I completely agree with Commissioner Goodell that we are better off as a nation when we are unified and pulling together. I have seen that kind of attitude first-hand in Tennessee and across our country in the many benevolent and public-spirited efforts of our NFL players, often without any public recognition. Our players make public contributions day-in and day-out and when I hear anyone making disparaging remarks about them, I know it has to be the result of not knowing what they bring to our communities or what they have accomplished."

Trump took to Twitter to double down on his comments, and athletes around the NFL have spoken out against the remarks. Strunk’s statement comes on the heels of Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews taking to social media to directly condemn the president’s statements.

