Top 5 things to know this weekend

There's just so much to celebrate

Literally. Hanukkah begins Saturday and stretches to New Year's Day. Sunday is Christmas. Ho, ho, holidays, indeed. Snuggle up with some novels (or give one as a gift). Speaking of which, if you're still shopping, good luck getting those last-minute deals and know this about getting gift cards. If you enjoy all the lights — and who doesn't? — check out these totally lit displays from around the U.S. We love these fun and festive Santas from around the world. And this Santa bringing Christmas to tiny NICU babies and their families just tugs at the heart. From USA TODAY to you and yours, happy holidays.

Playoff berths are on the line for NFL teams

With Christmas landing on a Sunday this year, the NFL shook up its schedule for the penultimate week of the regular season. Twelve games will be played Saturday, followed by two on Sunday. And there's plenty on the line, as 13 teams can clinch either a playoff berth or a first-round bye. The Christmas slate features two of the week's most notable games; the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens with the AFC North on the line and the defending champion Denver Broncos could be facing elimination in their road game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But Monday night might be the biggest draw, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions.

Get set for holidays hoops on Sunday

NBA fans have quite the present awaiting on Christmas Day. The first of the day's five-game schedule features a classic matchup between the Celtics and Knicks (Noon ET, ABC), but the second game is what fans will flock to their TV's to watch. In a rematch of last year's historic NBA Finals, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play host to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The Cavs lost to the Warriors last season on Christmas Day, months before overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to win the title. Later games include Bulls-Spurs (5:00 p.m. ET, ABC), Timberwolves-Thunder (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN) and ends with the battle for L.A. featuring the Clippers-Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Sadly, it's the season for gun accidents

The happiest of seasons is also among the deadliest: Unintentional shootings spike during the holidays and are more likely to occur than any other time of the year, according to an analysis by the Associated Press and the USA TODAY Network. In all, 32 people were killed nationwide and 59 injured over the past two years from Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day, which is the most likely day for accidental shootings each year. Several factors contribute to the increase: school's out, adults are drinking, guns are given as presents, and it's a popular time of year for hunting.

25 years after Soviet Union breakup, 'the process is not over'

The Soviet Union collapsed 25 years ago on Christmas Day, breaking up into 15 separate countries. What's changed? Russia now has the greatest wealth inequality in the world, with 75% of its wealth controlled by the richest 1%. Under Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia has also slid back toward authoritarianism while at the same time developing one of the most sophisticated cyber-warfare networks in the world. The start of 2017 may be an interesting one as Russia investigates the assassination of one of its ambassadors and the incoming, more friendly Trump administration has said they'll "wait and see" when it comes to continuing sanctions against Russia.

USA TODAY