Eclipse traffic: Here's a list of accidents and slowdowns in East TN

Aug. 17, 2017: NASA is predicting the total solar eclipse could create one of the worst traffic days in the nation's history.

WBIR 6:04 PM. EDT August 21, 2017

People heading home after the eclipse are sitting in traffic across East Tennessee.

Traffic remains heavy and slow from I-40 eastbound at mile 380 in Knoxville all the way back to I-75 northbound at mile 56 in McMinn County, according to TDOT. 

There is an 8-mile backup due to a crash on I-40 eastbound at mile 295 in Cumberland County.

In Roane County, I-40 eastbound is heavy and slow between miles 343 and 353. In Loudon County, I-40 eastbound from the I-40/75 junction at mile 368 back to mile 362.

In Monroe County, a crash is blocking one lane of I-75 northbound at mile 64.6.

A crash is backing up traffic on the eastbound side of Kingston Pike at the Fox Den Country Club.

 

