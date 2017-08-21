Eclipse traffic: Here's a list of accidents and slowdowns in East TN

People heading home after the eclipse are sitting in traffic across East Tennessee.
Traffic remains heavy and slow from I-40 eastbound at mile 380 in Knoxville all the way back to I-75 northbound at mile 56 in McMinn County, according to TDOT.
MORE: Check traffic where you are
There is an 8-mile backup due to a crash on I-40 eastbound at mile 295 in Cumberland County.
In Roane County, I-40 eastbound is heavy and slow between miles 343 and 353. In Loudon County, I-40 eastbound from the I-40/75 junction at mile 368 back to mile 362.
In Monroe County, a crash is blocking one lane of I-75 northbound at mile 64.6.
A crash is backing up traffic on the eastbound side of Kingston Pike at the Fox Den Country Club.
A look at the #SolarEclipse from I-40 at Broadway in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/IM5qgsVBUe— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) August 21, 2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs