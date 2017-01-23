Alcoa Highway reopens after morning sinkhole closures

TDOT crews fill a sinkhole on Alcoa Highway on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 (Photo: Daniel Sechtin, WBIR)

Northbound lanes on Alcoa Highway near Pellissippi Parkway have reopened Monday after a sinkhole closed the highway earlier in the morning.

The sinkhole started in the northbound lanes near RJ's Courtyard restaurant at 3749 Airport Highway around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Blount County Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Lance Coleman.

TDOT crews said a pipe, which was supposed to drain water under the highway, wasn't working properly.

The sinkhole closure of Alcoa Highway was not related to a water main break that forced a number of Blount County school closures on Monday morning, according to a South Blount County Utility District spokesperson.

Alcoa Highway NB has reopened to traffic. Had been closed near Singleton Station Road due to a sinkhole. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 23, 2017

TDOT working to fill hole between north and southbound lanes on Alcoa HWY. pic.twitter.com/ZPJkHWhrQo — Daniel Sechtin (@DanielWBIR) January 23, 2017

Crews saying pipe which was supposed to drain water under Alcoa Hwy isn't working properly. Probable cause of underground sinkhole @wbir pic.twitter.com/FIro94Togv — Daniel Sechtin (@DanielWBIR) January 23, 2017

Spots along Alcoa Hwy caving due to 15 ft sinkhole that has stopped northbound traffic @wbir pic.twitter.com/T8TziWjMac — Daniel Sechtin (@DanielWBIR) January 23, 2017

Alcoa Highway NB closed at Singleton Station Road due to a sinkhole. SB lanes not affected. https://t.co/kxdrt1lmF3 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 23, 2017

Video: Alcoa Highway NB lanes closed near Singleton Station Road. SB lanes not affected. NB lanes expected to reopen this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/sg1bUvHtTN — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 23, 2017

