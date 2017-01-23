WBIR
Alcoa Highway reopens after morning sinkhole closures

Staff , WBIR 12:19 PM. EST January 23, 2017

Northbound lanes on Alcoa Highway near Pellissippi Parkway have reopened Monday after a sinkhole closed the highway earlier in the morning.

The sinkhole started in the northbound lanes near RJ's Courtyard restaurant at 3749 Airport Highway around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Blount County Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Lance Coleman.

TDOT crews said a pipe, which was supposed to drain water under the highway, wasn't working properly.

The sinkhole closure of Alcoa Highway was not related to a water main break that forced a number of Blount County school closures on Monday morning, according to a South Blount County Utility District spokesperson.

