Alcoa Highway reopens after morning sinkhole closures

Northbound lanes on Alcoa Highway near Pellissippi Parkway have reopened Monday after a sinkhole closed the highway earlier in the morning.
The sinkhole started in the northbound lanes near RJ's Courtyard restaurant at 3749 Airport Highway around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Blount County Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Lance Coleman.
TDOT crews said a pipe, which was supposed to drain water under the highway, wasn't working properly.
The sinkhole closure of Alcoa Highway was not related to a water main break that forced a number of Blount County school closures on Monday morning, according to a South Blount County Utility District spokesperson.
Alcoa Highway NB has reopened to traffic. Had been closed near Singleton Station Road due to a sinkhole.— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 23, 2017
TDOT working to fill hole between north and southbound lanes on Alcoa HWY. pic.twitter.com/ZPJkHWhrQo— Daniel Sechtin (@DanielWBIR) January 23, 2017
Crews saying pipe which was supposed to drain water under Alcoa Hwy isn't working properly. Probable cause of underground sinkhole @wbir pic.twitter.com/FIro94Togv— Daniel Sechtin (@DanielWBIR) January 23, 2017
Spots along Alcoa Hwy caving due to 15 ft sinkhole that has stopped northbound traffic @wbir pic.twitter.com/T8TziWjMac— Daniel Sechtin (@DanielWBIR) January 23, 2017
Alcoa Highway NB closed at Singleton Station Road due to a sinkhole. SB lanes not affected. https://t.co/kxdrt1lmF3— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 23, 2017
Video: Alcoa Highway NB lanes closed near Singleton Station Road. SB lanes not affected. NB lanes expected to reopen this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/sg1bUvHtTN— Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 23, 2017
