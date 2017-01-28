One dead in major wreck in Blount County

UT Life Star helicopter (Photo: WBIR)

BLOUNT COUNTY - One person is dead in a multi-vehicle wreck off U.S. Route 411 in Blount County.

Lieutenant Don Boshears with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality, saying no other information could be confirmed at this moment.

The wreck happened near the Foothills Farmers Co-Op southwest of Maryville in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 411. Multiple helicopters and EMS units are on the scene.

At least three UT Medical LIFESTAR helicopters were called out to the wreck.

10News has a crew at the scene and will have the latest information as it becomes available.

