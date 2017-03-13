TDOT announces sign contest winners

TDOT will place the winning messages to run on its overhead dynamic messages signs statewide throughout the year. (Photo: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Monday the five winning messages from its dynamic message sign contest.

The messages covered issues such as distracted driving, seatbelt usage, impaired driving, speeding and aggressive driving.

“I want to thank everyone who submitted messages and took part in the voting process,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer in a news release. “We received such creative messages this year.”

The top five messages are:

1. Do your duty. Seatbelt your booty!

2. Use your blinking blinker!

3. Be Kind. Don’t ride behind.

4. In a hurry? Shoulda left early. Slow down!

5. We’ve upped our road safety, so up yours.

TDOT will place the winning messages to run on its overhead dynamic messages signs statewide throughout the year.

The department also announced three honorable mentions.

1. Smashville is a rink thing, not a drink thing!

2. Don't let Halloween end in horror. Drive sober.

3. March madness. For the hardwood, not the highway.

“Even if a submission didn’t win, there’s still a chance that message may be seen periodically on our DMS boards,” Schroer said.

TDOT received more than 2,000 entries and 8,000 votes were cast for the 15 finalist messages.

One hundred seventy-seven dynamic message signs are in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville and some rural areas across the state.

The main purpose of the signs is to alert motorists of incidents, lane blockages, hazardous road conditions or Amber Alerts.

In 2012, TDOT became the first department of transportation in the nation to display roadway fatality numbers on the overhead signs. Safety messages are also displayed during off-peak travel times.

Go to TDOT’s website for more information.

