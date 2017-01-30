TDOT sign message contest starts Monday

TDOT says "Turn Signals, the original instant messaging" received the most votes for its 2016 sign contest.

NASHVILLE - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin taking entries for the 2017 Dynamic Message Sign Contest starting on Monday.

The third annual contest sees who can come up with the best safety message for signs drivers see on the interstates.

“We’ve had great success with these DMS contests,” said TDOT Commissioner John Schroer in a release. “We need to keep motorists in the habit of checking the message boards daily.

“These contests help TDOT accomplish our goal of saving lives by getting the attention of drivers and reminding them to practice safe driving habits.”

TDOT workers will consider entrees for fie highway safety categories:

1. Seatbelt usage

2. Impaired driving

3. Distracted driving

4. Speeding

5. Aggressive driving

The contest page on the TDOT’s website allows the public to type their messages and submit an entry. This year’s contest runs through Feb. 10. The public will have then have an opportunity to vote on the best messages.

TDOT organizers will disqualify any message containing profanity or lewd comments.

Organizers also said the boards are not used for advertising purposes, and ask for entries to “please refrain from using sport team names, singers’ names, etc.”

The TDOT is encouraging the public to use #WhatsYourSign when mentioning the contest on social media.

Our annual Safety Message Contest starts today! Follow the link to see how to enter: https://t.co/LSWc3iTzai #whatsyoursign — myTDOT (@myTDOT) January 30, 2017

Last year’s winning entries were:

· “Turn signals, the original instant messaging”

· “Get the cell off your phone and drive”

· “Practice safe text. Don’t do it while driving”

· “You’re in Tennessee. Volunteer to drive safe”

· “Ain’t nobody got time for a wreck. Slow it down.”

Tennessee has 177 Dynamic Message Signs across the state. The main purpose of the signs is to alert motorists of incidents, lane blockages, hazardous road conditions or Amber Alerts.

In 2012, TDOT became the first department of transportation in the nation to display roadway fatality numbers on the overhead signs.

