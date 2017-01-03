Two children killed in Tennessee house fire

Two children were killed in a house fire Sunday night in Martin, according to Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers. (Photo: Katherine Burgess, The Jackson Sun)

MARTIN — Two children were killed in a house fire Sunday night in Martin, according to Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers.

The Martin Fire Department was called to the fire on the 300 block of Main Street around 9:30 p.m., and worked to extinguish the blaze for about four hours.

The department hasn't released the names or ages of the children, but members of the family's church said the children are Abreanna Yarbrough, 8, and Maliyah Yarbrough, 7. Their bodies have been sent to Memphis for autopsy, which is standard procedure.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working with the Martin Fire Department to determine the cause and origin of the fire, Summers said. He said they do not believe the fire is suspicious.

Four others, including two other children and two adults, were also in the house, but were able to escape, Summers said. The adults tried to rescue the two children who were trapped on the second floor, but were unable to do so because of the flames. One of the adults had burns on his arms and hands from trying to rescue the children, Summers said.

The home had working smoke detectors, Summers said.

The Martin Police Department and fire departments from Dresden, Sharon, South Fulton and Union City also responded to the fire, in addition to the Weakley County Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and others.

Donations for the family can be dropped off at Martin First United Pentecostal Church at 219 Crawford Drive, or monetary donations can be mailed to the church at P.O. Box 152, Martin TN 38237. The family is in need of household items and toys for young boys.

The church, where the family attends, has provided the family with temporary housing and is working to find them a permanent home.

This story originally appeared on The Jackson Sun’s website.