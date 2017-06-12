Unwanted dogs finally get the love they crave

CHIANG MAI, Thailand ­­– Sorasart Wisetsin owns two dogs of his own, but that doesn’t stop him from spreading love to dogs everywhere he goes.

Thailand is home to nearly a million stray dogs, according to Bangkok Post. Many of them have likely never experienced human affection, and Wisetsin has made it his mission to change that.

“Pets receive hugs and loves all the time, but stray ones do not,” Wisetsin says.

Wisetsin approaches the dogs individually, petting them and embracing them. Although Wisetsin doesn’t advise other people pet strays “because it requires experience to approach the dog properly,” he has inspired people to share photos of their rescued pets.

Wisetsin is using his dog hugging fame to promote I Am Green Heart, an organization in Thailand that is building a safe and loving home for stray dogs.

