USC Student Says Giving Lunch Away 'A Simple Way to Glorify God'

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A USC student's selfless actions went viral on Facebook after a classmate saw him give his lunch to a man on the street who'd asked for money.

We reached out to this Good Samaritan to find out what made him do it.

"I was walking back from class and a man was sitting on this ledge by the crosswalk and we made eye contact," the Good Samaritan said. "He stuck his hand out so I walked over and shook his hand. He asked for some money but I didn't have any cash on me so I told him that, but I remembered that I had my lunch in my backpack. I was walking back to my place anyways, so I just gave him the food I had with me and he shook my hand again and said, 'God bless you.'

We asked what made him immediately give up his lunch - he said that much was easy.

"It should be reactionary for people to give up things they want to others that need them more," he said. "That is such a simple way to glorify God and it's something that anyone can do."

He said he never intended on going viral; at first, he didn't like it at all.

"Initially, it upset me that such a simple action like giving food to a hungry person has been recognized as something special," he said. "I believe it should be something that people should do for one another, but the more it's been shared the more I've realized that it's a platform that God has given me to spread His word and inspire others to glorify Him through simple acts. This is not about me, this is about asking yourself every day how you can glorify God. He deserves all the credit."

He asked us not to reveal his identity, saying he didn't want the attention to be on him - he was just happy this has inspired others. For now, we'll continue to go with "Good Samaritan."

