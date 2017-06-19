Wahlburgers burger chain opening in Tennessee

Wahlburgers' burger restaurant will open this fall at 349 Beale St. in the space formerly earmarked for Sweetie Pie's.

The full-service restaurant company released a statement Monday announcing the opening.

Wahlburgers, which debuted in 2011 in Hingham, Massachusetts, is the subject of an A&E television reality show.

Founders include actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers Donnie, Paul and Bob.

The chain operates 13 restaurants throughout the nation.

Sweetie Pie's, a St. Louis restaurant chain, announced in 2014 it would open on Beale and erected a sign but never opened.

The new restaurant will cover 6,900 square feet on two floors.

The site is within the Beale Street Historic District, a popular tourist destination in Downtown Memphis.

The new restaurant could help bring vitality to the east end of the district, which draws fewer customers than the other blocks.

