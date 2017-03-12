WBIR
Walmart giving away free cupcakes on Sunday

Mark Bergin, WBIR 7:55 AM. EST March 12, 2017

Walmart is giving away free cupcakes on Sunday.

Customers are invited to pick up a free cupcake at the store’s Supercenters between noon and 4 p.m. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Walmart is giving away the cupcakes to celebrate its customers’ birthdays.

