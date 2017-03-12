Walmart giving away free cupcakes on Sunday

Cupcake (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

Walmart is giving away free cupcakes on Sunday.

Customers are invited to pick up a free cupcake at the store’s Supercenters between noon and 4 p.m. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Walmart is giving away the cupcakes to celebrate its customers’ birthdays.

Want a free, sweet bday treat? Visit Sun 3/12 as we celebrate ALL our customers' birthdays! Have the best bday ever: https://t.co/Zulnpye6w2 pic.twitter.com/KLejIhENLv — Walmart (@Walmart) March 9, 2017

