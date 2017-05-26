Walmart hires more than 4,700 Tennessee veterans, 170,000+ nationwide

In the past four years, Walmart has hired more than 4,700 veterans in the state of Tennessee.

The company announced since introducing its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in May 2013, its hired 4,780 veterans in Tennessee and more than 170,000 veterans across the nation.

Walmart said it's goal is to hire 250,000 veterans nationwide by the end of 2020.

To commemorate Memorial Day, the company said it's giving a $100,000 grant to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a national organization dedicated to helping families who've lost a loved one serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. The grant will go to support the Emergency Assistance Program for survivors in need.

