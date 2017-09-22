Warm temperatures may enhance fall foliage this season

It's the question on everyone's mind - what will the fall foliage be like this season?

According to University of Tennessee agriculture expert Neal Denton, we are expecting some beautiful color this season!

Denton said weather conditions through the year have been beneficial to helping the trees recover from the 2016 drought.

Our record-setting cool start to September stimulated the leaves to begin changing a little sooner than normal.

Denton expects the peak of the season to begin in the highest elevations during the first week of October with peak colors in the Valley by mid-month. These dates are about 7 to 10 days earlier than normal.

The stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures we are currently experiencing may also help produce more vibrant colors by trapping sugars in the leaves.

Denton said as long as we don't have any strong wind to knock the leaves down during the month of October, we will have a beautiful fall this year.

