WBIR
Close
Breaking News WBIR Breaking News
Close

Watch Live: NBC News coverage of Las Vegas shooting

WXIA Breaking News 2

WXIA 10:38 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

LAS VEGAS - NBC News reports the latest details on a deadly shooting in Las Vegas:

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories