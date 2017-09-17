Will Maria follow in Irma's footsteps?

Maria became the seventh hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season on Sunday and is forecast to strengthen to a category 3 storm over the next few days. We would normally have six hurricanes in an average season.

Tropical storm and hurricane warnings are in effect for the Lesser Antilles, including the same islands that were impacted by Irma and Jose. A hurricane watch is in effect for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

On its current track, Maria is forecast to move through the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday and pass very near to or make a direct hit on Puerto Rico on Wednesday. At this point in time, it is expected to be a major hurricane.

A weakening ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic will then allow Maria to turn more northwesterly and the system is expected to be to the north of Hispaniola near the Turks and Caicos Islands by Friday.

If you have friends and family in Florida, there is no need to panic about Maria at this point in time. Any impacts that would be felt in the continental U.S. wouldn't be arriving until next weekend so we have time to watch this system. However, anyone with interests along the East Coast from Miami to North Carolina should be paying attention to this storm. For now, just stay current on the latest forecast for Maria and check back for updates.

It is too early to know when, how or if Maria will impact the continental U.S.

