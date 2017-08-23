Winning $758.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

A customer buys Powerball tickets on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

The Powerball says one person in Massachusetts won the $758.7 million jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

9,397,723 additional players won prizes totaling more than $135 million.

In Tennessee, a few people won decent sized prizes. Five people hit $50,000 with the Power Play, which means they won $200,000 after the 4x multiplier. One other won $50,000 without the Power Play.

The estimated jackpot will be reset to $40 million.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 with a Powerball of 4 and a multiplier of 4.

Check your tickets at local lottery retailers or on the Powerball's website.

