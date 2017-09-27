Woman accused of killing husband's wife in killer-clown cold case

Sheila Keen Warren, 54, was arrested without incident in Washington County, Virginia, on a charge of first-degree murder with use of a firearm in the killing of Marlene Warren, 40 - her current husband's previous wife - in 1990, officials said Tuesday.

