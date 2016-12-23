2016 in review: A year in faith

The year 2016 proved that faith comes in many forms.

LaVetta Spann has found faith in understanding.

"We have to praise God because Hannah is now in heaven," said Spann.

For Josh and Tabitha Wandell, faith comes from being fearless.

Josh Wandell was diagnosed Lou Gehrig's disease years ago, and in 2016, his friends and family honored him in a big way.

They entered the Tobacco Road marathon in Cary, North Carolina and took turns pushing Josh all 26.2 miles

"I feel like when he gets to heaven, he's going to see all the people that he's touched that he doesn't even know," said his wife Tabitha.





For Ricky Robinson, faith comes from a new beginning.

Robinson graduated from the Returning Hearts program in June.

"I'm leaving here a better father, I'm leaving here a better son," said Robinson.

The program is geared towards teaching inmates, who are fathers, to become spiritual figures for their children.





For the Muslim Community of Knoxville, faith comes from tradition.

In July, they came together to celebrate the end of Ramadan , a holy month of Islam spent in deep connection with God.





Kevin Diepenbrock has faith in humanity.

In October, he crashed his motorcycle on the dragon . He rolled down an embankment where no one could see him, and he had no cell reception to call for help.

After nearly 30 hours, a car pulled near and saved him.

"It was divine intervention," said Diepenbrock. "There was no reason why people should have stopped where they stopped."

Pastor McCroskey of Roaring Fork Baptist Church has faith that everything will be alright, even in the darkest of times.

"We're going to be bigger and stronger than we were before," said McCroskey.

In December, Pastor McCroskey delivered a message of hope to those who lost their homes and possessions in the Gatlinburg wildfires.