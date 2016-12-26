WBIR looks back at the year in health

The year of 2016 brought many health challenges, including a virus spread by mosquitoes that threatened unborn babies.

The year also brought together thousands to fight for cures and improvements to treatments for childhood cancer and breast cancer.

Zika

Zika is spread mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito.

Zika virus during pregnancy can cause birth defects. The Centers for Disease Control recommended all pregnant women postponing travel to areas with reports of Zika virus transmission.

Knox County Health Department director Dr. Martha Buchanan said health officials hadn’t seen local transmission of Zika in the continental U.S.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed East Tennessee’s first case of the Zika virus in February.

The Knox County Health Department announced the county’s first confirmed Zika virus case in July. The number of Zika virus cases in Knox County increased to four in August.

All of the Knox County cases involved people who returned from a trip overseas to an area with mosquito-borne transmission of Zika.

Officials recommend the following to avoid the spread of the disease:

Apply repellents to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.

Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.

Fill in hollow tree stumps and rot holes, a common breeding ground for the Aedes mosquito, with sand or concrete.

To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

Check the CDC’s travel webpage before traveling outside the U.S. because it’s important to be aware of the diseases impacting your destination(s), including those spread by mosquitoes, and take steps to prevent infection.

Flu-Mist influenza vaccine

The popular, needle-free FluMist influenza vaccine has not protected kids or adults against flu for years and should not be used this coming flu season, experts said in June.

After a CDC report that the flu mist was ineffective, the Knox County Health Department has confirmed it wouldn’t offer it to students this year.

September’s childhood cancer awareness month

10News featured a number of stories in September to bring awareness to childhood cancer from the Butterfly Fund’s eighth annual golf tournament to Sequoyah High School honoring two students who survived childhood cancer.

Breast cancer awareness month in October

Offices in Morristown and Newport partnered with Tennova healthcare to “paint the town pink” as part of breast cancer awareness month.

Susan G. Komen Knoxville held the 20th annual Race for the Cure in October.

The 5K race brings together survivors and their supporters to raise money for breast cancer research and awareness.

In the past 20 years, Komen Knoxville has given $7 million to its grantees providing patient assistance and screenings. In that same time, 172,000 people have participated in Race for the Cure.

WBIR also encourages its viewers to learn about the Buddy Check 10 program.

Lucas Jones’ Star Wars surprise

Community members rallied together to give a Rocky Hill Elementary student fighting cancer quite the surprise by transforming his room into the ultimate Star Wars lover’s paradise.

Lucas Jones, 8, was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer that begins in the leg muscles.

Health heroes

One Texas police officer spends his free time traveling around the country to help kids realize they don’t need a cape to be a hero.

Damon Cole dressed as Batman to inspire children at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in June.

Cole dresses as Batman, Superman, Spiderman, Iron Man and other superheroes as part of his project called Heroes and Cops Against Childhood Cancer.

