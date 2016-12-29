WBIR.com's most clicked on stories in 2016

Crews battle the Sevier County wildfires (Photo: WBIR)

It was quite a year in East Tennessee.

Here’s a look at WBIR.com’s five most clicked on stories in 2016.

1. Sevier County wildfires

Millions of people clicked on stories related to our coverage of the Sevier County wildfires. WBIR.com’s top 12 stories with the most page views were related to the wildfires.

The Chimney Tops 2 Fire spread rapidly on Nov. 28, which caused the evacuation of Gatlinburg and surrounding areas.

· More than 17,000 acres burned

· About 2,400 structures damaged

· 14 people were killed

Support poured in from across the country, including from Sevier County native Dolly Parton. Parton’s “My People Fund” raised more than $9 million for the people impacted by the fires.

Authorities have charged two juveniles in connection with the fires in the Chimney Tops area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and swept through Sevier County. The juveniles were charged with aggravated arson, but could face additional charges later.

2. National redhead day

National Love Your Red Hair Day is Nov. 5.

Two redheaded sisters started the holiday to help other gingers embrace and love their fiery locks.

The nine fun facts about redheads nearly broke the internet.

3. Pigeon Forge helicopter crash kills five people

In April, a pilot and four passengers died in a sightseeing helicopter crash in Pigeon Forge.

The National Transportation Safety Board cited mechanical issues as the cause of the crash.

4. Rockslide forces closure of Interstate 75

It took weeks of repair work for crews to reopen Interstate 75 in Campbell County.

In February, rockslides on I-75 just north of the Oneida/Huntsville exit caused major damage and closed both sides of the interstate.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation awarded a $2.9 million contract to Charles Blalock and Sons Inc. for removal of the debris, stabilization of the existing slope and repairing the interstate.

5. Rogersville girl found after eight-day search

A Rogersville girl and her uncle Gary Simpson were the subjects of a large Amber Alert search in East Tennessee.

Simpson is charged with two counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery. He's being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Authorities allege Simpson kidnapped the girl from school in May, and kept her for about nine days on private property near Clinch Mountain in the northern part of Hawkins County.

They were the subject of a large hunt that included the TBI in East Tennessee.

Several men found Simpson and the girl while searching remote parts of the county. One of them held Simpson at gunpoint while the other called 911 and rescued the girl.

The men donated a reward for finding the girl to a charity.

