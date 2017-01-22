WBIR
Your Super Bowl national anthem singer: Luke Bryan

Carly Mallenbaum , USA TODAY , WBIR 4:46 PM. EST January 22, 2017

It's official: Luke Bryan is going to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI.

 

 

The country music singer announced that he's "so excited" to perform at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, ahead of the big game.

He's the first male singer to take the Super Bowl stage since Billy Joel sang the national anthem 10 years ago. (Joel performed the national anthem in both 1989 and 2007.) Since then, these performers have sung before kickoff during the most-watched TV program of the year, in order from most recent: Lady Gaga (who is this year's halftime performer), Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Jordin Sparks.

