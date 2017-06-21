Joy Sabo works out at Planet Fitness (Photo: Burk, Tonja, WBIR)

SPONSORED STORY - It's never too late to change your life.

"I've always told myself that when I turn 40 I want to be in the best shape of my life," says Joy Sabo.

A few years ago, Joy was overweight, unhappy, and couldn't seem to find a solution to her unhealthy lifestyle--- until she went out of her comfort zone.

"Planet fitness opened, so I started working out four to five days a week," she says.

Jordan McAfee, a Certified Fitness Instructor at Planet Fitness, helped Joy make a plan.

"She told me she was on a weight loss journey and where she was with that and her nutrition," McAfee says.

Joy started taking classes with Jordan at Planet Fitness several days a week, doing cardio almost every day and drastically changing her diet.

"Protein shake in the morning, a snack mid-morning, a salad for lunch or some protein and something lean and green at night," Joy says. "I've lost 80 pounds so far."

"Changing your diet can have a huge effect," says McAfee.





A few years later, Joy proudly shows off her before and after pictures, and she intends to keep pushing. She says she's gotten this far and there's no way she's slowing down!



"It's a day to day struggle trying to maintain it and stay strong," she says.

Joy says not only does she look completely different and have more confidence, but she lives a happier life.

"I feel so much better. I wish someone would've told me this 10 years ago when I was 30. I wish someone said get in the best shape of your life now, don't wait," she says.

As far as advice for anyone who wants to follow in her footsteps, Joy says there's nothing to be scared of. Once you get a routine, it's smooth sailing from there.

