Wellness Wednesday: 3 must-do activities for fall

Happy couple hiking (Photo: BartekSzewczyk, Bartek Szewczyk)

SPONSOR STORY - Fall is right around the corner with its crisp mornings, pumpkin spice lattes, and cozy bonfire nights.

Staying healthy and fit may not seem like the most exciting thing to do this season. However, after hearing these ideas from a fitness instructor at Planet Fitness, you’ll be excited to begin a fitness routine this fall.

1. Enjoy your surroundings

If you’re just starting your fitness journey, fall is the perfect time to start since the kids will be in school and the weather has finally cooled off. One way to enjoy staying fit is getting outside for your cardio routines while the leaves are changing. Fall is perfect for outdoor activities like hiking, and you won’t even know you’re exercising if you love the outdoors. Invite a friend to come along with you and enjoy all this season has to offer.

2. Try a new workout

Try something new this fall. Instructors at Planet Fitness recommend incorporating resistance training into your routine. Not only will this help lean out your body, but when performed properly, it will strengthen muscles that protect your bones and joints. This will keep age-related health issues such as osteoporosis or common knee, hip, and shoulder issues low. If you're unsure of proper exercises to perform or how to use specific equipment, turn to a certified fitness professional for help.

3. Prepare for the holidays

Fall is the perfect time to get started or re-start with a healthy fitness routine before the holiday season. Begin setting goals for yourself, monitoring portions, and creating healthy habits. The holidays are a difficult time for everyone to stay on track, but starting now will make you feel more confident later on. Keep this up and by the time the New Year comes around, you’ll already be a new you!

© 2017 WBIR.COM