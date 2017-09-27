Wellness Wednesday: Enjoy the holidays guilt-free

PLANET FITNESS (SPONSORED POST) - Almost everyone knows the “New Year, New You" mantra when the holidays are over. Whether it’s tweaking your diet, taking more time out to de-stress, or starting a fitness routine - many like to make changes at the start of a fresh new year.

But what if this year could be different? What if you defied the trends and the crowds, and could start feeling better now? Starting now will cause you to feel much better about yourself during and after all of those wonderful meals we all crave during the holidays.

Here are some tips on how to start feeling like a new you before the holidays arrive:

1) Set goals.

This is the most important step. Having a vision for your journey will help you keep going. Set your goals for and before the holiday season arrives and stick to your plan. Invite others to join with you. The extra support will be helpful and you can always make new challenges for one another to keep things interesting and fun!

2) Stay consistent & balanced.

Don't let one week off turn into a whole month. If you have a bad moment, let it be a moment. Don’t get down on yourself. While it’s important to stay consistent, it’s also important to understand that we all have slip-ups. Expect these things to happen and don’t let them keep you from staying on track. It's okay to indulge occasionally. The most important thing is to not be hard on yourself. If you continue to feel guilty after meals, that can lead to a downward spiral.

4) Be a trend-setter.

You can be the start of something new. Encourage healthy activities when visiting with family and friends. Bring a healthy dish to a party, or get outside and do something active. Good examples are going to corn mazes, ice skating, hiking, and maybe even bring someone with you on a jog or to the gym.

5) Join a gym.

The crisp fall weather is lovely, but the bitter winter is not as welcoming. Don’t go into hibernation - join a local health club or gym that will help you stay encouraged and on the right track. Gyms like Planet Fitness will fit your schedule without breaking the bank at only $10 a month and no contract to sign. Do your homework and find a gym that fits your budget, needs and lifestyle the best. It’s all about what works for you and your goals.

Remember, ideal health is about having a realistic consistent lifestyle, and enjoying it. You don't have to wait until the New Year to become a new you!

Sponsor Story