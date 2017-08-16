Wellness Wednesday: How to get back in the gym this fall

SPONSOR STORY - Goodbye, summer. Hello, reality.

After a busy summer of cookouts, vacations, events, festivals, etc., the idea of getting back into the gym can seem daunting. But WBIR 10News teamed up with Planet Fitness in Knoxville to come up with some ways to help you resume your workout schedule as the kids head back to school.

According to Chelsea Wininger, Certified Fitness Instructor with Planet Fitness, here are 2 tips for getting back “into it” this fall:

1. Start with short workouts.

Easing your way into a workout routine will help the task not feel so overwhelming. You may or may not think you’re ready to tackle the same workouts you were doing before, but be wary of this. You don’t want to get burned out by trying to tackle a goal too quickly. It is always better to build up strength and endurance over time. A good way to start is by doing shorter 30-minute workouts. Not only is it easier for you to schedule during this busy time, but it’s also better for your body. Remember, working out can (and should) be enjoyable, all while reaching your goals. And if you need a little help figuring out what to do in those 30 minutes, the 30-minute circuit at Planet Fitness is a great way to get a full-body workout with strength and cardio exercises in just 30 minutes.

2. Find a workout buddy.

If you’re feeling uneasy about going back to the gym, why not tackle it with a friend and get some additional motivation along the way? Find a walking partner or someone to go to the gym with you when your schedule permits. If you can carry on a conversation while working out, you’ll probably be enjoying yourself more than if you were working out alone. You’ll also be getting in some good exercise at the same time – a win-win! The PF Black Card at Planet Fitness includes unlimited Bring-A-Friend privileges so you can make sure there’s always someone with you at the gym at no extra cost.

