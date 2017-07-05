3 Tennessee Vols football games from 2016 on ESPNU this week

LaTroy Lewis celebrates with fans after the Tennessee Vols beat the Florida Gators 38-28 on Sept. 24, 2016. (Photo: Joe Robbins, Getty Images)

Can't wait for college football to start?

With SEC Media Days starting next week and college football training camps opening in a month, ESPNU is airing some of the top games from 2016 this week.

Included are Tennessee's win over Georgia on a Hail Mary and the semifinals and national championship game.

The UT-Georgia game is airing on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and.Sunday at 5:30 a.m.

Two other Tennessee games will be shown: the Battle at Bristol vs. Virginia Tech (Wednesday, 9 a.m.; Friday, 2 a.m.) and the double-overtime loss to Texas A&M (Sunday, 2 p.m.).

The games start at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and account for most of ESPNU's programming through Sunday night.

WEDNESDAY

12:30 a.m.: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

3 a.m.: Louisville vs. Clemson

6 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Texas

9 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee

Noon: Arkansas vs. TCU

3 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

7:30 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Georgia

10 p.m.: LSU vs. Auburn

THURSDAY

1 a,m,: Washington vs. Alabama (semifinal)

4 a.m.: Ohio State vs. Clemson (semifinal)

7 a.m.: Clemson vs. Alabama (national championship)

10 a,m,: Ole Miss vs. Florida State

1 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Florida State

4 p.m.: Louisville vs. Clemson

11 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Texas

FRIDAY

2 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee

5 a.m.: Arkansas vs. TCU

8 a.m.: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

11 a.m.: LSU vs. Auburn

2 p.m.: Washington vs. Alabama (semifinal)

5 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Clemson (semifinal)

8 p.m.: Clemson vs. Alabama (national championship)

11 p.m.: Louisville vs. Clemson

SATURDAY

2 a.m.: LSU vs. Auburn

11:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. Ole Miss

SUNDAY

2:30 a.m.: Alabama vs. LSU

5:30 a.m.: Tennessee vs. Georgia

8 a.m.: LSU vs. Auburn

11 a.m.: Alabama vs. Florida (SEC championship)

2 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

5 p.m.: Alabama vs. Ole Miss

8 p.m.: Alabama vs. LSU

© 2017 USATODAY.COM