3 Tennessee Vols football games from 2016 on ESPNU this week

Can't wait for college football to start?
With SEC Media Days starting next week and college football training camps opening in a month, ESPNU is airing some of the top games from 2016 this week.
Included are Tennessee's win over Georgia on a Hail Mary and the semifinals and national championship game.
The UT-Georgia game is airing on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and.Sunday at 5:30 a.m.
Two other Tennessee games will be shown: the Battle at Bristol vs. Virginia Tech (Wednesday, 9 a.m.; Friday, 2 a.m.) and the double-overtime loss to Texas A&M (Sunday, 2 p.m.).
The games start at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and account for most of ESPNU's programming through Sunday night.
WEDNESDAY
12:30 a.m.: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
3 a.m.: Louisville vs. Clemson
6 a.m.: Notre Dame vs. Texas
9 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee
Noon: Arkansas vs. TCU
3 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
7:30 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Georgia
10 p.m.: LSU vs. Auburn
THURSDAY
1 a,m,: Washington vs. Alabama (semifinal)
4 a.m.: Ohio State vs. Clemson (semifinal)
7 a.m.: Clemson vs. Alabama (national championship)
10 a,m,: Ole Miss vs. Florida State
1 p.m.: North Carolina vs. Florida State
4 p.m.: Louisville vs. Clemson
11 p.m.: Notre Dame vs. Texas
FRIDAY
2 a.m.: Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee
5 a.m.: Arkansas vs. TCU
8 a.m.: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
11 a.m.: LSU vs. Auburn
2 p.m.: Washington vs. Alabama (semifinal)
5 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Clemson (semifinal)
8 p.m.: Clemson vs. Alabama (national championship)
11 p.m.: Louisville vs. Clemson
SATURDAY
2 a.m.: LSU vs. Auburn
11:30 p.m.: Alabama vs. Ole Miss
SUNDAY
2:30 a.m.: Alabama vs. LSU
5:30 a.m.: Tennessee vs. Georgia
8 a.m.: LSU vs. Auburn
11 a.m.: Alabama vs. Florida (SEC championship)
2 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M
5 p.m.: Alabama vs. Ole Miss
8 p.m.: Alabama vs. LSU
