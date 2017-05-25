8 p.m. kickoff for Vols' Labor Day season opener

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones during the first quarter against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 5, 2016. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports)

Vol fans will be able to end their Labor Day weekend by cheering on the Big Orange!

Tennessee's football season opener will be against Georgia Tech in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Sept. 4. ESPN announced Thursday that the game would kick off at 8:00 p.m.

It's been thirty years since the Vols played the Yellow Jackets. In the last meeting on Oct. 24, 1987 in Neyland Stadium, UT won the game 29-15. Tennessee is 24-17-2 all-time against Georgia Tech.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, with its Monday-night slot, marks the third time in the last four years that Tennessee will open the season on a non-Saturday.

The Vols are 12-11-1 all-time on Monday night, last playing a regular season game on Monday when they opened the 2008 season at UCLA.



Times and television channels for the remainder of UT's 2017 football games will be announced at a later date.

