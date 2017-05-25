WBIR
Close

8 p.m. kickoff for Vols' Labor Day season opener

WBIR 4:53 PM. EDT May 25, 2017

Vol fans will be able to end their Labor Day weekend by cheering on the Big Orange!

Tennessee's football season opener will be against Georgia Tech in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Sept. 4. ESPN announced Thursday that the game would kick off at 8:00 p.m.

It's been thirty years since the Vols played the Yellow Jackets. In the last meeting on Oct. 24, 1987 in Neyland Stadium, UT won the game 29-15. Tennessee is 24-17-2 all-time against Georgia Tech.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, with its Monday-night slot, marks the third time in the last four years that Tennessee will open the season on a non-Saturday.

The Vols are 12-11-1 all-time on Monday night, last playing a regular season game on Monday when they opened the 2008 season at UCLA.

Times and television channels for the remainder of UT's 2017 football games will be announced at a later date.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories