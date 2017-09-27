A look back at the game that established the UT-UGA rivalry

It wasn't until the SEC split into two divisions in the early 90's that Tennessee and Georgia began playing each other every year.

The East and West divisions were created in 1992 and the annual rivalry between the Volunteers and the Bulldogs was officially established.

That game was played in Athens, Phillip Fulmer was the interim head coach at the time while Johnny Majors recovered from surgery.

Heath Shuler, one of the best quarterbacks in program history, was their starting QB in his sophomore year. It was Shuler's first big-time game.

Like many that would ensue, this game came down to the final seconds. With less than a minute to go, the young quarterback capped an 80-yard drive with a touchdown of his own. That put the Vols up by three points.

Tennessee's defense sealed the win. Linebacker George Kidd knocked the ball out of Andre Hastings' hands with 14 seconds on the clock.

The rivalry sparked 25 years ago, began with a Tennessee victory, 34-31.

The two schools will meet for the 47th time on Saturday, Tennessee leads the series 23-21-2.

