Anderson County beats Campbell County with last-second three

In their first game since the going 2-3 in the Anderson County Christmas Tournament, the Anderson County Mavericks hosted Campbell County Tuesday night.

Both teams with more than 10 wins, this game came down to the wire.

It was all tied up at 40 with seconds left to go.

Anderson County had possession of the ball with one last opportunity to keep the game from heading into overtime.

Senior Riley Sexton has the ball in the key. As the clock dwindles, he passes it out to Noah Green. Green pulls up from three-point land and drains a buzzer beater to win the game.

Anderson County beat Campbell County 43-40 to move to 3-3 in their district.