Anglers compete at Bassmaster Elite

Skylar Hamilton holds two bass after competing in Day Three of the Bassmaster Elite at Cherokee Lake on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Day Three of the Bassmaster Elite tournament began with several Tennessee natives in the top 51.

Jefferson County's Skylar Hamilton, 22, sat at no. 8 when he launched from the dock of Cherokee Lake early Saturday morning.

"Anywhere from 15 to 18 pounds today is a real possibility," Hamilton said. "That's my goal. I'd like to catch as much as possible, of course. Everybody's ultimate goal is to fish tomorrow."

Only the anglers who weighed in the top 12 Saturday evening would advance to the fourth and final day of the tournament Sunday.

Just behind Hamilton in the rankings at the beginning of the day was Ott Defoe, longtime professional angler.

Defoe said he enjoys seeing young anglers like Hamilton get their feet wet in the sport.

"At the same time, it's concerning because there are so many young guys that are so good," Defoe said with a smile. "It just makes it tough. You've really got to up your game every single year."

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Defoe weighed in at no. 9, finishing within the top 12 to advance to Sunday's finale.

Hamilton sat at no. 20 in the rankings. He only caught four fish in the lake, which put him at a disadvantage against the anglers who reeled in five.

"There was a lot more fish in my area, they just didn't bite nearly as good today," Hamilton said after eight long hours on the lake.

Overall, it was a good learning experience for the young angler, who said he's just getting started in his pro fishing career.

"It was my first Elite Series event. I did really well. I'm super happy, I'm disappointed in today, but it's fishing. It happens."

