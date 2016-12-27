Barnett, Robertson return to Nashville for Music City Bowl

Tennessee Volunteers defensive end Derek Barnett (9) during the second quarter against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 5, 2016. (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Home of the Tennessee Titans and, at least for a day, home to the Tennesse Vols.

When the Vols take on Nebraska in the Music City Bowl on Friday (3:30 p.m. EDT/ 2:30 p.m. CDT) more than a dozen players on the team will get a chance to play a lot closer to home. Offensive lineman Jashon Robertson is one of the Nashville Natives, he said he was excited to eat some home cooking.

"My mom," said Robertson with a smile, "she took care of me and some of my boys last night. I really enjoyed it, it just kind of, overwhelmed me with happiness."

The Vols practiced at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Robertson's alma mater. Things had changed so much in the short time since he had last played for the Big Red, he couldn't help reflecting.

"We just look at it as a blessing. We grew up around here, young kids, going to Titans games, sitting in the nosebleeds," said Robertson.

"Just having an opportunity to be the guys on the field, and have those same kids from similar backgrounds and similar situations looking at us that way, it's just, it's a tremendous opportunity."

All-American Derek Barnett is also from the Nashville area. Remember, he is currently tied with all-time great Reggie White for career sacks for the Vols with 32. Barnett has the opportunity to break the record in his hometown.

But some top-tier NFL talent like Barnett (Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey) have decided not to play in their teams' bowl games, choosing instead to prepare for the NFL draft.

Of course, the decision is personal, and only the players who make it and their closest friends and family can truly understand the circumstances that led to it.

For Derek Barnett however, the thought of sitting out the Music City Bowl never really crossed his mind.

"I'm from Tennessee," said Barnett, "It would be disrespectful not to play."

Barnett can still taste the sour flavor of a 45-34 loss against Vanderbilt to end the regular season.

"If we could. I'd play right now."

It's about putting the right touch on Team 120.

"We want to come out and just finish the season strong, in a dominating fashion."