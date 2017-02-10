Helton: Helping Vols is helping me, too

Todd Helton takes in UT baseball practice Friday, Feb. 10 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. (Photo: WBIR)

VFL and former big league All-Star Todd Helton donned an orange pullover and a Power T baseball cap Friday, leaning on the batting cage at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Helton, who retired in 2013 after 17 years in Major League Baseball, chatted with Vol baseball players during practice as they hit batting practice, a smile on his face.

Retirement was hard.

“This is a way for me to personally put my toe back in the water, get back in the game again,” Helton, 43, said. “More importantly, if I can help these guys at all, it’s a bonus. I’ve always loved Tennessee, I love the university. They welcomed me back, which was good for me.”

The longtime Colorado Rockies star became Tennessee’s director of player development in late January. A Knoxville native, Helton can call this field home again, after starting his successful career here more than 20 years ago.

In his volunteer role, Helton said he’s not physically allowed to teach the baseball players how to do drills. That won’t be a problem for the former first baseman.

“So much of the game is mental,” Helton said. “You fail seven out of ten times and you’ve had a good week. I struck out a lot, I didn’t get the guy in when I was supposed to, and the game of baseball is learning how to deal with that and coming back strong the next day.”

The five-time All-Star said UT’s home stadium needs some work done on it; it was brand new when he played back in the 1990’s. The camaraderie between Helton and the coaches also hasn’t changed – current head coach Dave Serrano was the pitching coach back in Helton’s playing days.

“These guys are great, just joking like it was here when I played, except a little more candid I guess,” Helton said.

Helton has enjoyed the retirement life with his family, but felt he had more to give to the game of baseball; namely, to influence the players in UT’s program and see the team become a consistent winner.

“At the end of the day, you’re wondering what you’ve done,” Helton said. “This is a way for me to, hopefully – we’ve got 14 freshmen on the team – help some of the young guys not only get better but hopefully go to the next level.”

Spending time around college kids is keeping Helton young, too. The players have started approaching him for advice.

“They’re realizing I’m just a regular guy,” Helton said. “Just another baseball player is what I am.”

Helton hit .316 with 369 home runs over 17 seasons with the Colorado Rockies. With an excellent eye at the plate, the left-handed hitter walked (14.1% of his plate appearances) at a higher rate in his career than he struck out (12.4%). The three-time Gold Glove winner saw the Rockies make their lone World Series appearance in 2007, when they lost to the Boston Red Sox.

Helton starred at Knoxville Central High School as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman. The VFL started his career on Rocky Top as a quarterback for Tennessee football, but an injury paved the way for his friend, Peyton Manning, to assume the role as starting quarterback. Helton took to the diamond and Manning became a legend at Neyland Stadium, and the rest is history.

Helton said he hasn’t talked to Manning about a possible reunion on campus.

“No, Peyton’s on his own,” Helton said with a smile. “He’s probably got bigger and better things.”

(© 2017 WBIR)