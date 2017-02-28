Smokies tickets go on sale March 8

Tennessee Smokies manager Mark Johnson is a former MLB catcher. (Photo: WBIR, WBIR)

The Tennessee Smokies baseball club will begin selling individual game tickets for the 2017 season starting Wednesday, March 8, the team announced Tuesday.

Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on all platforms the club offers.

In a news release, the team offered the option to purchase tickets over the phone at 865-286-2300 or online at smokiesbaseball.com. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Smokies Stadium box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The team plans to unveil its promotional schedule for the 2017 season in the coming weeks.

The Smokies' first home game will be against the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday, April 12. The team is coming off a 58-81 season in which it finished ninth in the Southern League standings. Manager Mark Johnson is expected to return for his second season at the helm.

Among the players expected to report to AA Tennessee in 2017 is East Tennessee native and Heritage High School alumnus Trevor Clifton.

