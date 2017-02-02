The Commissioner's Trophy at Smokies Stadium. (Photo: WBIR)

KODAK - Chicago Cubs and Tennessee Smokies fans got to celebrate their World Series win Thursday.

The Commissioner's Trophy, commonly known as the World Series trophy, made its way to Smokies Stadium. Fans got their picture taken with the trophy for a ten dollar donation to wildfire recovery efforts.

At the event, the team announced the Cubs would donate $10,000 to wildfire recovery efforts in East Tennessee, namely Mountain Tough Recovery. The Smokies matched that amount to bring the total to $20,000 raised. All other proceeds from the event raised the total to more than $28,000.

"We hear about what happened in East Tennessee and we wanted to be here today not only to share the trophy and the success but also to give back to the community and hopefully help with the recovery and help make it stronger," Mike Lufrano, the Cubs' executive vice president of community affairs, said.

Smokies CEO Doug Kirchhofer and Mountain Tough Recovery chairwoman Ellen Wilhoit gave the announcement at the stadium. Lufrano and Smokies team owner Randy Boyd also took part in the announcement.

"We're so blessed," Wilhoit said. "We officially started today and got our first donation in the first hour of existence. That's pretty great."

Wilhoit stressed the importance of supporting those affected by the wildfires in Sevier County for the long haul.

"Our goal is to take over and continue the relief efforts," Wilhoit said. "Long-term, they're going to have to rebuild. We're going to help the families that were uninsured or underinsured, re-establish their homes, and find access to resources to meet those unmet needs that they have."

As for the fans who got to see the trophy, each came with their own World Series story and shared in the Cubs' first championship title since 1908.

Craig Wagner and his daughter were at the decisive Game 7 in Cleveland, when the Cubs clinched the series in a ten-inning, 8-7 thriller.

"This is something that doesn’t happen very often,” Wagner said. “I never thought I’d be standing next to a World Series trophy, especially with the Cubs winning it.”

73-year-old Roger Carley had waited his whole life to see the Cubs win it all. His mother, a devout Cubs fan, passed away in November 2015. His grandmother, who witnessed the Cubs’ previous World Series title in 1908, died in 2004. He never thought he’d see the Cubs become world champions.

“That was great,” Carley said. “I hope we can do it again next year and come back to Smokies Stadium, get another picture.”

