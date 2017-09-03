Tennessee football captains named for season opener

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones during the first quarter against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 5, 2016. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports)

KNOXVILLE - Team 121 named four captains Saturday on Twitter.

The season opener is less than a day away.

John Kelly, Cortez McDowell, Jashon Robertson and Kendal Vickers will lead their team onto the Mercedes-Benz Field.

John Kelly will be a workhorse for Tennessee's offense, and he's someone, when off the field, you have to listen to. He's charismatic. He'll be a great leader for the team.

Robertson and Vickers both represented the Big Orange at SEC Media Days, so they're used to being in the spotlight.

Senior Cortez McDowell fills out the bunch.

Tennessee will be choosing captains for each game this year as well.

