Tennessee football captains named for season opener

KNOXVILLE - Team 121 named four captains Saturday on Twitter.
The season opener is less than a day away.
Game captains for Monday night's #CFAKickoff#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/kCN21KVBhk— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 2, 2017
John Kelly, Cortez McDowell, Jashon Robertson and Kendal Vickers will lead their team onto the Mercedes-Benz Field.
John Kelly will be a workhorse for Tennessee's offense, and he's someone, when off the field, you have to listen to. He's charismatic. He'll be a great leader for the team.
Robertson and Vickers both represented the Big Orange at SEC Media Days, so they're used to being in the spotlight.
Senior Cortez McDowell fills out the bunch.
Tennessee will be choosing captains for each game this year as well.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs