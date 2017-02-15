Breaking down Tennessee's chances at making the NCAA tournament

KNOXVILE -

After a blowout loss to Kentucky Tuesday night, the Vols barely remain in the bubble conversation. But their bubble hasn’t officially been popped.

The committee is going to look at a number of things, including of course, wins and losses. They look more at good wins rather than bad losses though.

Their loss to Kentucky isn’t really a “bad win”, but Mississippi State who they split their series with could be considered one.

Taking a look back at what might be considered “good wins” in their 2017 schedule is Kentucky, K-State, and maybe Ole Miss.

Florida, South Carolina, and Arkansas round out the top of the SEC along with Kentucky, so those could have been considered “good wins” but Tennessee lost to all three teams.

What’s really going be key down the stretch is their remaining schedule. It includes the two teams at the bottom of the SEC, Missouri and LSU. Losing to those teams would be considered “bad losses”. They play South Carolina on the road and close their season out with Alabama at home. Both of those would be considered “good wins”.

If Tennessee wins out as well as makes it to at least the semi-finals in the conference tournament, they’ll be in decent shape. One more loss in the regular season or a loss in their first tournament game might be the nail in the coffin for them though.

If they can get to 20 wins and finish fifth in the conference, that would give them a chance, although the SEC isn’t considered a deep basketball conference. Usually about 5 or 6 teams from each conference make it into the tournament, maybe 7 if you’re talking about a conference like the Big 10 or Big 12.

Right now Tennessee’s biggest asset is their strength of schedule. They have the second toughest schedule in the nation so that’s going to be a significant factor in the eyes of the committee.

Whether all things considered will be good enough to get them into the tournament is yet to be seen.