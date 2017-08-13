Butch Jones loves meatloaf and it helped him in recruiting

Nov 5, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones during the first quarter against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

We in the WBIR Sports department decided that Tennessee football media day would be a great time to get to know the players and coaches on a more personal level. We can ask about football anytime at practice. So we asked Butch Jones about his favorite home-cooked meal.

"Meatloaf."

He's not picky about who cooks it or where it's from, he just loves it and so does Vols receiver Marquez Callaway.

"When we were recruiting him I treated him to some meatloaf in Knoxville and then when were doing the home visit, (his) mom made some meatloaf but it was tucked away in the refrigerator, so him and snuck away, ate the whole pan of meatloaf before anyone could ever sit down at the dinner table," Jones said.

Callaway is a sophomore from Warner Robbins, Ga. He returned a punt for a touchdown against Tennessee Tech last season.

Recruiting visits are a great opportunity for the coaches to eat all kinds of great home-cooked meals.

"No meals are ever the same and I enjoy the different type of meals, the different cuisine that you go to and everyone is proud to have you in their homes and cook a meal for you," Jones said. "I like the variety of foods that's associated with these home visits."

