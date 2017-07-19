Butch Jones named to Dodd Trophy Watch List

Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Butch Jones. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones has been named to the the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation announced the coaches who have been named to the preseason watch list for the 2017 Dodd Trophy.

Jones is among 19 coaches representing all Power 5 conferences and the AAC, and one of three SEC coaches on the list. Auburn's Gus Malzahn and Florida's McElwain were named as well.

The Dodd Trophy is named in honor of former Vol and Georgia Tech football coach, Bobby Dodd, and is considered college football's most coveted coaching award.

The trophy is awarded to the coach who strives not only for success on the field, but also stress the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

"The Dodd Trophy is unique in the sense it looks beyond rankings, wins or losses," said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. "This is the most-coveted coach of the year award because it measures the overall impact these coaches have on their players and their communities. It includes a select group of individuals who embody the principles Bobby Dodd himself adhered to, such as leadership and integrity."

The winner of the 2017 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Week.

