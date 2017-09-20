Butch Jones says Guarantano has 'earned the right to play some'

Guarantano got some action against Indiana State on Saturday. (Photo: Custom)

Expect to see redshirt freshman quarterback Jarrett Guarantano take snaps in Tennessee's game against UMass. Tennessee needs to get him involved in the offense on Saturday, according to head coach Butch Jones.

Jones commended the young quarterback on his performance in practice this week and said, "He's earned the right to play some."

Guarantano made his season debut in Week 2 against Indiana State, completing just 4 of 12 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Just because JG will play this week, doesn't mean the quarterback battle is back on though. Dormady is still the starter. But, Tennessee knows better than anyone that the next man up has to be ready, and the 0-4 Minutemen should provide a great environment for the backup to gain some experience.

Here's the rest of what Coach Jones had to say about his backup quarterback:

"I think he's earned the right to play some. Every game it's a mentality when you're the number two quarterback right now that you're one snap away from playing. It takes so much in preparation when you go into the game and you're the number two for that game because you have to have a starter's mindset. You have to be mentally tough and you have to be ready because the difference is you never know when you're going to have to go into the game. and Jarrett has worked very, very hard with that but we need to get him involved in the offense this week and we would like to have the opportunity to do that. Jarrett's had a very very good week of preparation as Quinten and I've been very very proud of the way Jarrett has attacked this week.

