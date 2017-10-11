Butch makes it official: Guarantano will start as QB vs. SC

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) runs with the ball against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won 17 to 13. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Coach Butch Jones made it official on Wednesday--- redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano will start at quarterback in place of Quinten Dormady when the Vols take on South Carolina this weekend.

Guarantano has gone 12 of 24 for 54 yards passing with one touchdown and no interceptions this season. He also is more mobile than Dormady, though he has gained only 6 net yards on 10 carries thus far.



Dormady had thrown six interceptions and lost two fumbles in Tennessee's last four games. Tennessee is coming off .a bye week after losing 41-0 to No. 4 Georgia on Sept. 30.

Saturday's game is set to kickoff at noon. The Vols, coming off a crushing 41-0 loss to Georgia and a bye week, are 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the SEC. The Gamecocks have a 4-2 record and are 2-2 in the conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

