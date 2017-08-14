CAK grad Sophia Schubert wins U.S. Women's Amateur Championship

Oak Ridge native, Sophia Schubert's life changed on Sunday when she won the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship in San Diego.

“My life changed after this, it sure did,” the former CAK golfer said.

After attempting to qualify for the tournament a few times, Schubert made the cut for the first time this year. And, on her first appearance, she won it all. The competition wasn't even close.

Sunday's championship match was two rounds of 18 holes. Schubert was 4-up after the first round of 18, and finished 6 and 5 respectively.

It was an unforgettable experience with her mom in the crowd, and her coach at the University of Texas as her caddy.

"We work really well together, so I asked him to caddy," said Schubert. "His support means so much to me. He took over a week out of his time, he didn’t get to spend it with his family, and he came and caddied for me and that just means so much."

UT women's golf head coach, Ryan Murphy, even remains supportive even though Sophia will not miss her first two college events. Along with the championship win, she receives four exemptions into LPGA tournaments.

“I won this major and I get into four majors. It’s incredible, I still can’t believe it,” Schubert said.

She'll be in France for the Evian, a major on the LPGA, during those first two college events.

Once the championship trophy is engraved, she'll have a solid piece of hardware to add to her collection. Take a peak!

