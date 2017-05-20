WBIR
CAK heading to states to defend soccer title

CAK soccer beats Unicoi County 4-0 in sectionals to move on to states next week.

Louis Fernandez, WBIR 11:47 PM. EDT May 20, 2017

KNOXVILLE - CAK is heading back to States next week after beating Unicoi County 4-0. Check out the highlights from the game on Saturday. 

