Close CAK heading to states to defend soccer title CAK soccer beats Unicoi County 4-0 in sectionals to move on to states next week. Louis Fernandez, WBIR 11:47 PM. EDT May 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KNOXVILLE - CAK is heading back to States next week after beating Unicoi County 4-0. Check out the highlights from the game on Saturday. © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Chris Blue makes it to the top 11 on The Voice Norris Dam water spilled after record rain KCSO investigating pawn shop for theft Chris Blue performs for 2nd 'Voice' live round New Dolly Parton dinner show to debut in May Historian-in-Chief speaks on Lincoln, Trump Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved Park announces synchronous firefly dates Chris Blue sings 'Love and Happiness' on The Voice Anonymous tip led to Amber Alert suspect's arrest More Stories One inmate missing after escape from Hamblen Co.… May 21, 2017, 4:34 a.m. A few showers possible overnight and early Monday Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m. Haslam to hold signing ceremonies for Tennessee… May 10, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs