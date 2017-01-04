WBIR
Close
Weather Alert 27 weather alerts
Close

Carson-Newman beats Tusculum at home

Carson-Newman hosts Tusculum Wednesday

Chierstin Susel , WBIR 11:09 PM. EST January 04, 2017

KNOXVILLE: - Malik Abraham's 21 points helps the Eagles to a 95-84 win over Tusculum Wednesday.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories