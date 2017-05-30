Catfish throw comes with consequences

May 29, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A catfish is thrown on the ice during the second period in game one of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators at PPG PAINTS Arena. Credit: Don Wright-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Donald Wright, Donald Wright)

Nashville's catfish-throwing tradition has been going on for over a decade but has garnered a lot of attention throughout this post-season.

In Monday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, a Predators fan blew the door open on the discussion when he managed to sneak a catfish he brought from Tennessee into PPG Paints Arena and tossed it.

Jake Waddell from Nolensville, Tennessee did the honors and put in a lot of effort to complete the mission.

He even went through some test runs to see how he was going to get it into the arena which included running the fish over with his truck and gutting half of it to try to fit it into his boot. He had to settle with putting it in a pair of compression shorts.

What he didn't see coming was getting slapped with disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting and possessing an instrument of crime. It looks like the Steel City is trying to prove a point.

Waddell covered his grounds before going through with the throw, teaming up with Midday 180 on 104.5 The Zone. They reportedly will pay for any fines that come his way as a result.

Fans on social media are showing support for Waddell and are even rooting to have him be the ceremonial towel waiver at Game 3 on Saturday in Nashville.

