CheckerNeyland set for Georgia game

A general view of Neyland Stadium during halftime during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 12, 2015. (Photo: Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports)

This year's Checker Neyland game has been set for Saturday's match-up against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The decision was announced on the Checker Neyland Facebook page Monday, and shared by the official Vol Football Twitter account.

Saturday is the day. #CheckerNeyland returns to Rocky Top 🍊



Find your color at https://t.co/cvz4moNKHE pic.twitter.com/8LG3CmZ08N — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 25, 2017

Vol fans will checker the stadium by having alternate sections wear orange and white for the game.

This will be the fourth time fans will #CheckerNeyland to create the checkerboard effect.

Checker Neyland has a checkered past. The Vols lost to Oklahoma in 2015 and Florida in 2016 when fans created the checkerboard effect.

The Vols broke that streak last year, though, when they defeated Florida in a checkered Neyland stadium.

If you're going to the game, be sure to look on CheckerNeyland.com to find which color your section is wearing.

The Vols (3-1) kick off against No. 7 Georgia (4-0) at 3:30 p.m.

© 2017 WBIR.COM