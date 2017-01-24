Clinton High School basketball legend, Sam Hall, dies

Sam Hall, a former Clinton High School All-District basketball player, passed away early Monday morning after battling pancreatic cancer. Hall was in his late sixties.

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL HONORS FORMER BASKETBALL PLAYER

Last week, we told you Hall's story. After discovering his cancer diagnosis, a few of his friends, classmates and teammates from the Clinton High School class of 1966 organized a ceremony honoring Hall. A group of friends visited Clinton before a game on Tuesday, recognizing his efforts and accomplishments on and off the court. The current Clinton basketball team signed a basketball as a gift for Hall. The older Dragons added their own signatures as well.

Hall never received the basketball, but we're told it will be displayed at his service.

Hall lived in Texas, but wanted to visit Clinton one more time to watch a game. Unfortunately, due to his health, he was unable to visit East Tennessee before his passing.

But the school didn't let that stop Hall from seeing one more game.

The ceremony and contest against Karns was broadcasted live online, with commentary as well.

Hall was a fierce competitor on the court, as many of his friends would attest to.

"When it comes to basketball, he's the best," said Paul Price.

"He was very competitive, he absolutely hated to lose," said Alvin Taylor.

Jackie Walls, a classmate of Hall's, played a major role in setting up the ceremony honoring him. She said that after seeing his story on WBIR, Hall received many calls and messages, telling him how appreciative they were of him, wishing the Clinton Dragon nothing but the best in his fight against cancer.

He said he was humbled by the entire experience.

(© 2017 WBIR)