Coach Ken Sparks turns 73 years old

East Tennessee coaching legend and former Carson-Newman football coach Ken Sparks celebrated his 73rd birthday Saturday.

Sparks was born in Knoxville on February 25, 1944. He played wide receiver at Carson-Newman before landing coaching stints at Gibbs High School, Morristown East, and Farragut High School. He assumed the head coaching role at his alma mater in 1980.

Sparks' 37 years at Carson-Newman resulted in five NAIA national championships and 21 South Atlantic Conference championships. Sparks' 338-99-2 makes him the fifth-winningest college football coach of all-time.

Sparks' most recent public appearance came on Valentine's Day in February, when Carson-Newman re-named College Street to Ken Sparks Way in his honor. At that event, Sparks gave an impassioned speech asking the people there to honor God when they passed by the street.

The legendary coach stepped down in November 2016, citing health concerns. Sparks was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, but continued coaching for five more seasons. He has been in hospice care for a month now.

In a tribute to Coach Sparks, we've attached a 1997 video of the coach mic'ed up during practice. That season came during a stretch when Carson-Newman won seven consecutive SAC titles.

(© 2017 WBIR)