Coaches speak on challenges a day before the Music City Bowl

Head coaches for both teams, Mike Riley and Butch Jones, stand with the Music City Bowl trophy during a press conference on Thursday.

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones and Nebraska head coach Mike Riley were officially welcomed to Nashville and the Music City Bowl on Thursday. As only the Music City could, both coaches were gifted guitars, decorated with the bowl and team logos.

After posing for pictures with their new mementos of the Music City, it was back to business for the two men in charge.

"It's an honor and a privilege to represent the University of Tennessee," said Coach Jones, "right here in Nashville."

"We're looking forward to playing a great opponent," added Riley. "This is a good team that is well-coached and it's a great program, historically, so it's a great matchup."

Jones said that Nebraska is a disciplined team that doesn't make many mistakes.

"Each team we've faced the last couple of years in bowl games have been a little bit different," said Jones. "I think when we look at our previous two and now Nebraska, I think Nebraska is more - not to take away anything away from the other two programs we competed against - I think they're more of a complete football team in terms of offense, defense and special teams."

The Cornhuskers did finish the season 9-3, two of the losses coming against top 10 teams (Wisconsin and Ohio State).

There is some uncertainty with the Nebraska offense however, senior quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. will not be starting for the team because of injury. Instead, senior backup quarterback Ryker Fyfe will be lining up behind center.

"Ryker, what he brings, he's got a nice quick release," said Riley. "He, I think, through this time, has built up some good confidence and getting to practice as much as he had, he hasn't gotten to play very much in his career."

Fyfe started back in November against Maryland. He threw for 220 yards and 1 touchdown in a 28-7 win over the Terrapins.