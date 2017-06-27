Coaches, umps, stress safety for baseball players

Coaches and umps stress safety for baseball players

KNOXVILLE - Lori Sentell comes to Maynard Glenn Ballpark to watch her son, Cash play the game he loves.

But last season, Cash found himself in a bad spot. A pitch hit him in the head.

"A foul ball came off his bat, hit him in the eye," said Sentell. "We had to go to the hospital for stitches."

"It was pretty scary. He asked me what was going to happen to him, if he was going to be okay."

Baseball may not have the same reputation as football when it comes to dangerous injuries, but those moments that come can be horrific.

Take Jason Lockhart for example. The son of former Atlanta Braves infielder, Keith Lockhart, Jason took a ball to the nose at a tournament this weekend. It was a routine play, he just happened to step in front of a ball. Wrong place, wrong time. Now, after several surgeries and days in the hospital, Jason is still recovering after the bleeding in his nose could not be stopped.

Accidents happen, you can't protect your kids from everything, but in baseball coaches and umpires try their best.

"Kids this age, they've gotten a lot bigger, stronger," said Troy Zawadzki, coach of RedStitch108. "They throw a lot harder, the ball comes off the bat a lot harder.

Zawadzki has been around baseball for most of his life. He's seen people get hurt, but he says keeping your kids safe can be simple. For example, getting bats off the ground after a hit, being attentive while on deck and keeping kids in the dugout.

"When the kids let that soak in and understand that, I think that puts them a little bit at ease."

Joseph Jackson has seen a lot of injuries during his 20 years as an ump.

"Line drive to the pitcher and take on to the face or a wild pitched ball to the face of a batter."

Just to name a few.

Strikes and balls can be difficult to get right, but there's one call he never misses.

"Player safety is number one," said Jackson. "I don't care who wins and loses, I want to see all the kids have fun and not injured and not in an ambulance."

Luckily, Sentell's son, Cash, is still out there playing baseball. It didn't take him very long to get back on his feet either.

"Oh he played the next day," Sentell said with a chuckle. "They have to be kids and they have to be able to play the game, we just have to try our best and not let them get hurt."

That's a call we can all agree on.

